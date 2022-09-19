Eight-year-old Maks was four when he started walking. Recently, his family saw him push through his fears to conquer a climbing tower as part of a special event in Hamilton.

"We were so proud watching him do that," his mom Melissa Petrilli told CBC Hamilton.

Maks was just one of dozens of children, and adults, who took part in Sunday's Alpine Tower Rec Showcase at McMaster University. The event was organized by the Developmental Pediatrics and Rehabilitation (DPR) department at Ron Joyce Children's Health Centre, a site of McMaster Children's Hospital.

Maks was four years old when he started walking. Look at him climb that alpine tower Sunday at the DPR event at McMaster University. (Submitted by Lindsay Bray)

Maks has regularly used, and benefited from, the services at Ron Joyce Children's Health Centre.

Maks has autism and the rare genetic disorder Pfeiffer syndrome — characterized by the premature fusion of certain bones in the skull, preventing it from growing normally and affecting the shape of the head and face. He has undergone 23 surgeries and has needed physiotherapy over his lifetime.

About 200 people, including 60 participants, came to Sunday's event, part of the expanding services and programs that McMaster's Developmental Pediatrics and Rehabilitation team is involved in, and that are now available to families in and around Hamilton.

In addition to connections with music, arts and martial arts programs, a pilot program has allowed the team to expand from one to four therapeutic recreationists (also sometimes called recreation therapists). The department has funding for that expansion until March 31, 2023.

"This is to meet the needs of our clients and their families who we recognize have been greatly affected by isolation due to COVID for many reasons," said Lindsay Bray, DPR's clinical leader. "We know that our families were not able to find as many resources as we would hope, so we're creating some of our own by engaging new community players and showcasing other groups that have managed to withstand the pandemic."

DPR's work hasn't gone unnoticed. Petrilli, for example, designed shirts and buttons for Sunday's event as a way to give back to the community.

"It's just an amazing full-circle thing because they've helped us so much. So who would have thought this would come around like that?"

Petrilli said Maks was nervous at first when, wearing a harness and helmet, he began making his way up the soaring, wooden climbing structure, which was about 15 metres in height. But after he got going, he "didn't want to come down."

The wood tower soared about 15 metres, giving the Petrilli family and others a climb to remember. Each Petrilli family member took a turn tackling it. (Submitted by Lindsay Bray)

"You could tell how proud of himself he was. It was just amazing for him to feel so independent, and to climb that and to conquer fear."

She said it "meant the world" to her and her husband, David, to see their son so happy.

"I was also surprised how much fun my husband had.

"He started climbing and like, right from the very first spot [he said], 'Look at me, look at me, Melissa, look.' Like, he was another kid."

'I don't want people to be afraid of her'

Angie Butt's daughter, Eva, who uses a wheelchair, also overcame a bit of nervousness to tackle the tower.

"She was really happy to be there. I'm really happy just that it exists," said Butt.

Eva, who uses a wheelchair, also took a turn at the tower. Her mother, Angie Butt, has become an advocate on raising awareness about people with disabilities. (Submitted by Lindsay Bray)

Eva was born with a dislocated hip and was later diagnosed with dyspraxia, a disorder that affects her movements and co-ordination, and ability to express herself. Because of that, Butt has become an advocate on behalf of her daughter, and is working to raise awareness.

"I don't want people to be afraid of her … I'm now trying to advocate and just really bridge those gaps between what I would call typical people and non-typical people.

"Eva has really brought people together in a way that I've felt it's quite amazing."

Butt said events like the one organized by DPR help people change the perspective of her daughter.

Eva Butt was born with a dislocated hip, but that didn't stop her from climbing the alpine tower as well. (Submitted by Lindsay Bray)

"[People] look at her and think, 'Oh, she's paralyzed, she can't walk, she can't talk,' and they just get this image about her that she's maybe less useful than she is.

"To have them combined doing this sort of thing, it's eye opening for everybody."

Butt said she and other people with disabilities would love to see more accessible events in Hamilton.

"It's not just for kids. It's really a community event for everybody to show that disabled people aren't useless."

Teamwork is dreamwork

People involved in some of the clubs offered through the DRP department were also among those at the Alpine Tower Rec Showcase.

Michael Berube is a parent who runs the robotics club, where children get to do activities like building and coding robotics. Sunday's event included club-related activities involving drones.

Berube said no matter the child's interest or skills, they can bring something valuable to the club.

Over 60 children and adults climbed the alpine tower. They were among 200 people who were at Sunday's event. (Submitted by Sebastian DiGiovanni)

"I don't need all kids to be designers or builders. I need kids that are good artists, I need kids that are good at scheduling and time management … These are all different things that each kid can bring to the team."

'It truly takes a village'

Last year alone, DPR supported 11,900 children and youth with over 11 different services in the Hamilton area. Bray said they see children with have functional limitations due to physical or cognitive issues.

"This event is very much about showcasing all that is possible when our amazing community comes together — it truly takes a village."

Those at Sunday's event also participated in other activities related to some of the recreational clubs offered through the DPR department. (Submitted by Lindsay Bray)

She said it was amazing to witness Sunday's event.

"There's two fully accessible runs that people can access, so our kids can drive their power wheelchairs up to the base and climb right alongside their siblings, parents and friends.

"It's meant to be an inspirational activity."