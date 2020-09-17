Teen arrested after shooting at rental where police say rap video was to be filmed

A second suspect involved in a rap video gone wrong has been arrested after police say an 18-year-old from Peel region fired off a shotgun into the roof of a short-term rental unit in early August.

Police say they brought a 19-year-old from Toronto into custody on Wednesday morning without incident and say he appeared in court.

On Aug. 9, shortly after 6:30 p.m., the man, the teen and one other male were in a short-term rental unit on Aberdeen Avenue. Police say the tenants — described as "loud and obnoxious" — were planning to film a rap video.

The building manager asked them to leave and gave them a full refund, but the men weren't satisfied.

"The males did not want to comply and escalated their intimidating behaviour," reads the police release.

"One male lifted his shirt to display the butt end of a handgun inside his waistband while another fired two rounds of buckshot into the ceiling."

The shots broke a light fixture and damaged the drywall, investigators say.

No one was hurt and officers say after firing off the gun, the group drove off in a grey Toyota SUV.

The 19-year-old faces charges for an unauthorized possession of a firearm and occupying a motor vehicle knowing a firearm was present. Investigators say the 18-year-old was arrested on Aug. 21 in Toronto and was brought to Hamilton to face charges including reckless discharge and pointing a firearm.

They are still searching for the third suspect.