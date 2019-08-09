A man has apparently been abducted in Burlington, but police aren't sure who he is

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who appeared to be abducted in Burlington on Thursday.

A man in his 30s was walking on the south side of Queensway Drive near Cleta Street around 1:45 p.m. when two vehicles pulled up and stopped, Halton police say.

One person jumped out of a silver Dodge Caravan, and the driver and passenger got out of an older-model black two-door Honda Civic, police say, and they chased the man onto the property of a nearby home.

The man appeared to be assaulted, police say, and then forced into the van, which was last seen heading south on Cleta Drive toward Glenwood School Drive.

"The Halton Regional Police Service is concerned for the safety and well-being of the unidentified male and would like to speak to anyone, including that male, who can provide information about this incident," police said in a Thursday night media release.

The apparent abductee was a white man in his thirties with dark shorts and a black and green T-shirt. Other descriptions are as follows:

Passenger of the Dodge Caravan: White male, slim build, no shirt, camouflage shorts.

Driver of the Honda Civic: White male, tan baseball cap, black pants with white stripes down the leg, white shoes, white T-shirt.

Passenger of the Civic: White male, black track pants, black hoodie with the hood up, white high top shoes.

Police don't have a description for the van driver. Investigators hope people have security camera footage, home surveillance footage, dash cam video or other footage from around the time it happened.

Anyone with information should call the on-duty staff sergeant in Burlington or Crime Stoppers.