The Abby Post began when Frankie the dog pulled a muscle.

The rescue beagle was a regular sight around Port Dover, Ont., sniffing around with Abby Mitchell and her aunt, Carrie Sinkowski. But suddenly, in June 2021, the pair were walking solo, and friends and neighbours were wondering where he was.

Abby decided she needed a way to provide people with updates on Frankie, so she settled on a newspaper.

"I really, really, really like writing," she said. "I like telling ... friends your fun stories you created."

Eighteen editions later — the most recent celebrating Abby's eighth birthday — the Abby Post has become a staple publication for the town along Lake Erie.

WATCH | Abby Mitchell shares why she started a newspaper:

Meet the Abby behind The Abby Post Duration 1:39 Eight-year-old Abby Mitchell created her own newspaper. Eighteen editions later, it's become a staple publication in Port Dover, Ont. Her mom, Katie and aunt, Carrie Sinkowski share what it's been like to watch the paper grow. 1:39

Abby has also been recognized with a 2021 Ontario Junior Citizen Award from the Ontario Community Newspaper Association (OCNA).

"It feels very, very exciting," she said.

Katie Sinkowski, Abby's mom, said her daughter has always been creative when it comes to drawing or writing, so seeing her passion for the paper take off isn't exactly a surprise.

"But that she's [eight] and able to walk up to somebody she doesn't know and ask them lots of questions is pretty ... bold," Sinkowski said. "I'm proud that I have a daughter that can do that, especially at that age."

The aptly named Abby Post almost ran under a different title.

Initially, the Grade 2 student pitched calling it the "Abby-Washington-Post-New-York-Times," her mom said with a laugh.

They settled on the simpler name in the end, but Abby's fingerprints are all over the finished product.

Interviews, book reviews and things to do

She picked the logo that tops each edition because she likes Tiffany blue and The New Yorker font, Abby confidently explained.

Her paper publishes monthly and every issue includes an interview with an interesting person, a book review and suggestions for fun things to do in Port Dover.

Abby said she wanted to provide information on activities during the COVID-19 pandemic because people may have been lonely and stuck at home.

Recent editions have included articles on a polar bear dip, a visit to McMaster University in Hamilton, updates on baby turtles in Abby's backyard and a piece sharing her nervousness about heading back to school.

Status reports on Frankie have also been offered, of course. His muscles have healed and he's back to his walking routine.

Abby said her paper isn't just about sharing stories. It's also a way to help others.

Over the summer, she sold pens, bags and notebooks with her logo on it, raising more than $3,400 for the local food bank.

Carrie Sinkowski said she types while Abby writes, working together to assemble the paper, but it's Abby who decides on the content.

They quickly built up a list of regulars, many of whom suggest story ideas.

"I think for Abby, it made her feel really good about people being so supportive and so excited to see her work," said Carrie.

Paper takes an hour to deliver

Her aunt hasn't been keeping track of how many people subscribe to the free publication, but said it typically takes about an hour to visit all the downtown shops to distribute copies. The Abby Post is also sent out by email.

Katie Sinkowski said it's been encouraging to see the community embrace her daughter's paper.

It's also been a great way for her to spend time with her aunt and work on writing, reading and interpersonal skills during online learning, she added.

Abby comes up with her own questions for sources, but doesn't just read off a notepad, said her mom.

"She asks questions that she comes up with on the fly too, so she is engaged with who she's interviewing.

"She's genuinely interested in what they're talking about."

Abby Mitchell looks over the 18th edition of the Abby Post at her home in Port Dover. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Carrie and Katie both said they love the interview section, as well as the book reviews.

Abby and Carrie delivered the paper together at first, but her aunt said about halfway through the summer. she said she wanted to do it herself.

"It was a lot of fun watching her grow that way."

If you ask Abby to pick a story that stands out, she'll suggest they're all her favourite.

She did allow that one of the most fun interviews she's done was with J.P. Antonacci, a reporter with the Hamilton Spectator.

He encouraged her to keep being curious, something she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Asked if she plans to stick to journalism, Abby nodded shyly.

"I want to keep helping people."