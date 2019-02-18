A Cold Alert to welcome Hamilton back from the long weekend

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Tuesday says it will be a mostly sunny day to welcome Hamilton back from the long weekend. But a cold sunny day.

The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton has issued a Cold Alert for the city starting tomorrow morning.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to drop as low as -16 C wind chill this evening and -22 C wind chill overnight.

Tomorrow morning temperatures are going to reach -18 C with windchill, Environment Canada says. They are expected to feel -8 C in the afternoon.

According to the city, a Cold Alert is issued when temperatures drop or are expected to drop below -15 C, or feel below -20 C.

At those temperatures there is a higher risk of frostbite and hypothermia. If you are going to be outside these are the tips the city asks that you keep in mind:

Dress in layers, and keep the inner layer dry.

Protect your face, hands and ears.

Keep your feet dry and warm.

Drink warm drinks, but not caffeine or alcohol.

Avoid strenuous exercise

A Cold Alert is complemented by a Community Cold Response. The Salvation Army will reach out to people on the streets who may need shelter or support. The city's recreational facilities will be open during regular business hours to serve as shelter for those who need it.

If you are concerned about someone in the street that might need assistance call the Salvation Army at: 905-527-1444 ext. 0

If you have any questions about the Community Cold Response call: 905-546-2424 ext. 8035