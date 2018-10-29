SPCA rescues 64 cats from a Hamilton home

Hamilton's SPCA rescued 64 cats from one household in Hamilton this month.

The Hamilton/Burlington SPCA says the cats and kittens needed medical treatment after officers fetched them from a home on Oct. 17.

All of them survived, but they were treated for "range of conditions," said Karen Reichheld, manager of animal care and adoptions. That includes eye infections.

"Most are hungry and thirsty."

Cat hoarding is "a serious problem in Hamilton," said CEO Marion Emo.

Hercules was among the 64 cats and kittens found in one Hamilton home. (Hamilton/Burlington SPCA)

It starts when a caregiver adopts a couple of cats, or is concerned about the plight of homeless cats. Then "the situation gets out of hand when the cats are not spayed or neutered.

"While there may be no intent to harm the cats, the cats do not thrive," Emo said. "And the household environment is not healthy for the person or persons who live there."

The notion of licensing cats resurfaces every few years at city hall.

The last debate was in late 2016, councillors voted 8-8 not to license cats. Owners would have had to pay $20 per fixed animal.

Jolie. (Hamilton/Burlington SPCA)

The city spends about $1 million per year dealing with stray and feral cats.

Hamilton/Burlington SPCA urges pet owners to spay and neuter their pets, and ask for help when they get overwhelmed.

People who see pets at risk should call the SPCA at 905-574-7722 ext. 401.