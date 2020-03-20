62-year-old woman is Hamilton's 10th and youngest COVID-19 death

A 62-year-old woman is Hamilton's 10th and youngest COVID-19 related death, say city officials.

The woman contracted the virus through the community and died on Monday. It's unclear whether the victim died in hospital.

According to an email from the city, she was not a resident of long-term care or a retirement home.

As of Wednesday morning, Hamilton has 271 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, with five probable cases.

Of those confirmed, 38 have been hospitalized, 39 are within long-term care or retirement home facilities and 123 have recovered.

The majority of cases have been the result of community spread or close contact with an existing case.