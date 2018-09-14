50-year-old dead in 'targeted' Ancaster shooting

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Ancaster Thursday night in what police say was a targeted attack.

Just before 10 p.m., police responded after reports of gunshots by 32 Sunflower Crescent.

Police and paramedics found a 50-year-old Hamilton man on the premises with a gunshot injury. Attempts to save the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim's name has not yet been released, as police are waiting for family members to be notified.

Police say the general public is not in danger. They have not recovered the weapon.

An autopsy is being conducted on Friday and police say they will have an update in the afternoon.

Police say there will be a heavy police presence on Sunflower Crescent for most of Friday morning. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

There will be a "heavy police presence" around 32 Sunflower Crescent for most of the morning, said Const. Jerome Stewart.

Forensic identification officers will process the scene. Police are also conducting a canvass of the neighbourhood, they said, to identify witnesses and surveillance video that might help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Cattle at 905-546-4167, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Detectives from the major crime unit are leading the investigation.