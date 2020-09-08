5-year-old has life-threatening injury after Mercedes-Benz crashes on South Service Road

A five-year-old girl has a life-threatening injury after a Mercedes-Benz crashed on South Service Road on Tuesday morning.

Hamilton police say a 32-year-old Brampton woman was driving a black 2016 Mercedes-Benz sedan westbound toward Centennial Parkway North at roughly 2 a.m.

Officers say the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking a traffic light pole in the centre media.

First responders arrived to the scene and sent the five-year-old passenger to the hospital.

She is currently in stable condition.