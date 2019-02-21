The Tiger-Cats, and Hamilton, are are just one win away from hosting the Grey Cup.

With the CFL set to declare the host for the 2020 edition of the biggest game in Canadian football at 6:30 p.m., fans are crossing their fingers and gathering for an announcement viewing party at Tim Hortons Field.

Here are five things you should know about Hamilton and hosting "Canada's Biggest Party."

When was the last time Hamilton hosted?

The last time Hamilton played host for the Grey Cup Jean Chrétien was prime minister and the city's football stadium was still called Ivor Wynne.

The Toronto Argonauts took on the Edmonton Eskimos in a game that became CFL legend — the Snow Bowl.

With the field covered in white and the temperature hovering below zero, the two teams battled it out with frozen fingers.

In the end, Toronto came took home the cup, winning 43 to 37.

What was the hold up?

The big game could be coming back to Hamilton after more than two decades, but why such a long wait?

Tim Hortons Field, the city's rebuilt and renamed stadium opened in 2015, but was mired by construction issues and a multi-million dollar lawsuits from the Tiger-Cats because it opened months later than expected.

City officials and the team scored a settlement earlier this year and with that behind them, the team wasted no time in tossing in a bid.

Who else bidding?

The Tiger-Cats are competing against rival bids from the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Hamilton isn't the only city planning a viewing party for the announcement either. It's not clear if Montreal is planning a meetup, but Rider Nation is playing especially tough.

The Green and White have set up three separate events where fans can hang out with players while waiting to see if their city wins.

Hamilton's viewing party for season ticket holders and people who live around the stadium kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton's own viewing party for season ticket holders and people who live around the stadium kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

What all goes into a Grey Cup?

Hosting a Grey Cup involves a lot more than the main event.

It includes five days of festivities leading up to the kickoff and if the past parties are any indication, the host city can expect music, food and plenty of passionate fans.

OK, but is it something tax payers can cheer for?

The Grey Cup is largely seen as a lucrative boon for the host city.

When Edmonton hosted the game back in 2018, hotels in downtown were reportedly sold out and more than 30,000 visitors were expected to come to the city to cheer on their team.

An economic impact report put together by the city's economic development corporation before the Grey Cup also estimated at least $64 million in additional spending due to the game.

But putting on the game isn't a total financial touchdown.

If Hamilton is selected, some city resources would be involved, including policing, paramedics, transit shuttles and road closures.

So far, officials have been tight-lipped about just how much hosting could cost taxpayers, with council voting to keep those potential costs private until the Ticats are awarded the game. Revealing the amount, the team says, lets other cities know what Hamilton is spending, and that's a disadvantage.