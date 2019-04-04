Skip to Main Content
4 people injured after 3 vehicles crash on Hwy. 6: police
Four people have been taken to hospital, police say, with one suffering life-threatening injuries after a three vehicle crash on Hwy. 6.
A crash on Hwy. 6 early Friday morning has sent four people to hospital, police say. (OPP)

The collision happened early Thursday morning, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Tweet, on Hwy. 6 between Hwy. 403 and Hwy. 5. Schmidt says the crash involved a dump truck, a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Schmidt says that all northbound lanes have been blocked and one southbound lane has been closed.

Schmidt says police are not yet sure when the roads will open.

