3rd teenager faces murder charge after Mountain melee and stabbing: police

Hamilton police say a third 17-year-old is facing a second-degree murder charge and assault charges after a melee that led to the stabbing death of Ali Mohummad.

Police say they arrested the teenager at his west Mountain residence without incident after lead investigator Det. Daryl Reid combed through hours of surveillance footage and tracked down people who saw the brawl.

Many of the people there that night didn't cooperate, police say.

Hamilton group ambushed Peel group, police say

Two groups, one from the Peel region and one from Hamilton, met in the parking lot of a strip mall at 310 Limeridge Rd. W. to settle a dispute shortly after 1 a.m. on July 19, 2020, according to police.

As four cars from the Peel group pulled into the parking lot, investigators say, roughly 30 men from the Hamilton group ambushed them.

Knives, sticks, rocks, pipes and a Taser were used in the fight.

The brawl left two people from the Peel group with stab wounds and one person with a head injury, police say.

Mohummad was found dead by the fence line at the northwest corner of 11 Kendale Court hours after the mayhem ended. An autopsy revealed he was stabbed to death.

Two 17-year-olds were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and assault charges within days.

The third teen is in court on Thursday according to police.

Investigation still ongoing

Police say the investigation isn't closed and anyone who hasn't spoken to officers yet and was at the scene should come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Reid at 905-546-3825 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to submit an anonymous tip.