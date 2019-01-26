3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Here are this week's picks:

JoJo Worthington: Stabilize

JoJo Worthington's Stabilize is the kind of pop track I can really get behind. It's multifaceted, layered, and has some great instrumentation littered throughout.

You can catch this tune on her upcoming album The Company You Keep, which is set for release in June.

B.A. Johnston: Geddy Lee

Hamilton treasure B.A. Johnston is back with a defence of the nation's seminal prog act with Geddy Lee.

This tune is a deep exploration into Rush and the people who love them — and the people who love those people, who are in turn forced to endure Rush.

It also sent me down a deep dive into the band's back catalogue. Remember the hip-hop break in Roll the Bones? The 90s were a weird time.

EDDYEVVY: Even After

EDDYEVVY's stuff really calls back to 90s shoegazy sounds.

There's a little bit of the Smashing Pumpkins, a little bit of My Bloody Valentine, and a touch of Sonic Youth here.

