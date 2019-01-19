3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Pup: Kids

If you like your pop punk with saccharine hooks and dejected lyrics, then this is the band for you.

Kids is the first release from Pup's third album Morbid Stuff, which drops in April.

"Kids is a love song from one nihilistic depressive to another," says singer and guitarist Stefan Babcock. "It's about what happens when you stumble across the only other person on the face of this godless, desolate planet that thinks everything is as twisted and as f--ked up as you do.

"And thanks to them, the world starts to seem just a little less bleak. But only slightly."

Dustin Bentall: Not Been Sleeping

Dustin Bentall's Not Been Sleeping is from his new EP, High in the Satellite.

There's a pedigree here, as Dustin is the son of Barney Bentall, who you might remember from his Legendary Hearts days.

It seems songwriting talent runs in the family. This is morose, introspective, and pretty brilliant.

Neon Bambi: Getaway

Neon Bambi first met in a hostel in Berlin in 2017.

Now they're making 80s new wave-inspired electronica in Ontario, as encapsulated here with Getaway.

This definitely has the feel of something that was born in the clubs of eastern Europe.

