3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Lee Harvey Osmond: Forty Light Years Away

Gritty Hamilton folk icon Tom Wilson is back with an upcoming record under his Lee Harvey Osmond moniker, called Mohawk.

Wilson says this track is a "cannonball prayer straight to my mother's longing heart ... a timeless quest for bonding and the nagging desire for freedom all disguised in a groovy 3:24 burning saunter."

As a consummate storyteller, Wilson's voice is, as always, the focal point here. It is unmistakable and impossible to ignore.

Brian Cuddy: Dying to Breathe

Dying to Breathe is a new track from Brian Cuddy, formerly of the band King Cuddy. It's from his first solo release that's due out this spring.

Though I think it's unintentional, something about this is reminding me of the Cure — it could be the overall tonality, or the guitar sound.

For whatever reason, it's giving me a real Robert Smith vibe.

Shanika Maria: Thinking Out Loud

Shanika Maria's Thinking Out Loud is from her new album Subtle Uncertainties, which just dropped this week.

The strength in this track definitely lies in Maria's voice. It ebbs and flows through some smoky sax playing and deft piano lines.

The way she sings pokes through the mix in just the right ways.

