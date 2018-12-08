3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Jeen: Jungle

Jeen's Jungle (now say that three times fast) is a track from her latest album, Gift Shop.

It's a tune for anyone who ever feels anxious in social situations and just wants to get home to the relative safety of their bed.

In a lot of ways, this track kind of reminds me of early Weezer.

Ollie: Need Someone

Port Dover rapper Ollie has created a track that is elegant in its simplicity with Need Someone.

The production is totally bare bones, but it truly suits this tune.

And the vocals convey a sentiment just about anyone can empathize with.

The Reluctant Cosmonaut: Valentina

I'm using this track as a shout out to Canadian astronaut David Saint Jaques, who joined the crew at the International Space Station on Monday following a successful rocket launch.

It's is a tune from The Reluctant Cosmonaut called Valentina, and it perfectly captures the ethereal and weightless vibe of space.

I don't tend to play a whole lot of xylophone-focused tracks (okay, I typically don't play any), but short of Space Oddity, this is what I'd want to hear when I'm looking down at the Earth.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.