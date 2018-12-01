3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Check out brand new music from N’we Jinan Artists, Falcxne and Adrian Underhill. 10:02

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

N'we Jinan Artists: Firemakers

Firemakers is a new song from N'we Jinan Artists, a non-profit group that organizes artistic and educational programs in First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities and schools.

One of those initiatives is a mobile recording studio, and so this song was written, recorded and filmed with Ojibwe students of Zhingwako Zaiganing School in Lac La Croix First Nation.

Every part of this project is meticulously crafted, and imbued with the sheer power of a group of people saying "we are here, listen to us."

Falcxne: Bungalow

There's no other way to put it. This Falcxne track is a jam.

Let me preface this by saying that I am in no way a competent dancer — but if you shoved enough drinks in me and threw this on at a wedding, it would probably get even me moving.

Adrian Underhill: Holding Out

On this track, as with most of Adrian Underhill's stuff, I find the strength is in the harmonies.

They're kind of unconventional, but I love how the vocal lines weave together here.

It almost feels haphazard, like throwing a mass of vocals on a take and hoping they stick. But that's the charm, because somehow, they do.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.