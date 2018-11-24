3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Here are this week's picks:

Mount Farewell: Guelph Line

Mount Farewell's Guelph Line feels like a consummate summer song — which is why it might seem a little odd to be playing it as we face sub-zero conditions.

I'm getting a little bit of an earlier Arkells vibe here, especially in the guitar lines.

It wouldn't shock me at all to hear this get regular radio play.

Alex Tirolese and Kara Lansdowne: Sweater Weather

This is version of The Neighbourhood's Sweater Weather by Alex Tirolese and Kara Lansdowne is a touch unconventional, but really great.

Two things you need to keep in mind here. One: this was recorded live off the floor, so their chops are readily apparent. And two: this entire backing track is created solely by a bass guitar and a looper.

It just goes to show how versatile bass can be when it's not used solely as a rhythm instrument.

Matthew Fleming: Dream to Me

Matthew Fleming once played bass in Terra Lightfoot's band, but now is doing his own thing.

This track, Dream to Me, is the epitome of morose.

My favourite part is the little acoustic guitar line that pops up out of the first chorus. It's like a touch of light briefly peeking out of the darkness.

