3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

AlphaCub: Last Chance Romance

Songs with a bass line this good deserve to be heard.

AlphaCub's Last Chance Romance is a rolling, funk-infused track with killer production.

It also has the added bonus of a great mid-song sax break. This tune is a lot of fun.

Jack Moves: Shot in the Dark

This Jack Moves cover of Ozzy Osbourne's classic Shot in the Dark is from his new EP I'm Insane, which is a tribute to everyone's favourite heavy metal grandfather.

This track takes the old school metal of the original and infuses it with an 8-bit feel. It's kind of like if Ozzy was a Mega Man character.

I love the original, and it's pretty much impossible to top for me — but this is a lot of fun too.

The Dunlop Brothers: Old Dive Bar

The Dunlop Brothers' Old Dive Bar is from the duo's first album called, appropriately enough, Volume One.

This track wins major points for me because it impeccably paints a picture.

Storytelling is key here, and I am all about it.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.