3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Daniel Romano: All the Reaching Trims

I'm running out of adjectives to describe how great Daniel Romano's music is.

All the Reaching Trims is from his upcoming album Finally Free, which drops in November.

Like much of Romano's stuff, this track just has this endearing, timeless quality.

Billy Moon: Living Room

This new Billy Moon track should resonate with anyone who has packed into a small, sweaty living room or basement, dodging elbows and knees at a punk show.

Living Room manages to be both anthemic and catchy, and even contains a spoken word section that isn't annoying, which is a feat unto itself.

I feel like there's a definite Young Rival sort of vibe on this track too — just without the same sort of borderline-nefarious undertones.

Problem Patient: Memories

Memories is another track from a deeply personal project from Stephen Callahan called Problem Patient.

Callahan underwent electro-convulsive therapy last year, and this album was borne out of that process.

This track is about the short-term memory loss he experienced, and it feels like it could be ripped right out of Zooropa-era U2.

"I have very little recollection of the days around my treatment other than brief scenes that feel somewhere between dreams and reality," Callahan says. "Though part of me is thankful to forget that time, a feeling of vertigo has lingered with the uncertainty of not knowing what really happened."

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.