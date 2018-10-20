3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Check out new music from Scott Orr, Raz Rabin and Sauna. 7:08

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Scott Orr: Sunburned

Sunburned is from Scott Orr's brand new album Worried Mind.

This track has the trademark softness and vulnerability in the vocals and guitars that I've come to expect with Orr's stuff.

Though it's decidedly not a post rock track, for whatever reason the electronic elements kind of remind me of Sigur Ros.

Sauna: Over

Sauna is a brand new band featuring Zach Bines from Weaves, Braeden Craig from Greys, and Michael le Riche from Fake Palms.

Everything about this track has a dreamy 80s feel to it.

You could throw it on in the background of a Stranger Things episode and it would seem right at home.

Raz Rabin: Nightcrawler

The chorus on Raz Rabin's Nightcrawler is incredibly smooth.

But for whatever reason, what grabbed me the most is the simple piano line here. It just keeps getting stuck in my head.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.