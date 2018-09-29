3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Check out brand new music from Shanika Maria, Run Coyote and Midnight in April. 9:08

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Shanika Maria: Mouth Eaters

​Shanika Maria's Mouth Eaters is from her upcoming album Subtle Uncertainties, which drops in November. Maria says the album is centred on themes of empowerment, relationships and societal expectations.

This track borrows from a myriad of influences, from pop to electronic music and folk.

It's all grounded by her voice, which is immensely powerful.

Run Coyote: Night Rider

Run Coyote's new single Night Rider was very clearly written with night driving in mind.

While its call and answer vocal lines are undeniably catchy, it suffers immensely because of a dearth of David Hasselhoff references.

Midnight in April: Sugar Lips

Midnight in April is a band made up of three grade 12 students from the Etobicoke School of the Arts.

You'd never guess their ages just based on this track, though.

It's so well produced and performed, and contains songwriting skill you'd expect to hear from a group with much more experience.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.