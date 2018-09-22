3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Here are this week's picks:

Alyson McNamara: Where Did the Others Go?

Alyson McNamara's Where Did the Others Go? is from her album We All Heard Nothing, which dropped this summer.

This track scores major points from me for the unconventional use of the pedal steel guitar. An instrument that's usually reserved for country twang sounds borderline nefarious here, bolstered by some slight overdrive, and blanketed by lush synths.

Something about this tune feels like it would fit right in on the Garden State soundtrack.

The Dirty Nil: Super 8

Ever listen through a new record for the first time and think to yourself, "Man, that should have been the first single?"

That was me with Super 8 from The Dirty Nil's new album Master Volume.

This track is unyieldingly saccharine. It compiles everything I love about bands like The Hold Steady and The Replacements, coupled with the Nil's signature tongue in cheek ferocity.

If there's any justice in the world, this will be a legitimate hit.

Problem Patient: ECT

ECT is about as stark and personal as music can get.

It's a new track from Stephen Callahan, who was hospitalized with depression last year. After a decade of treatments that didn't work, Callahan says he underwent electro-convulsive therapy (or ECT), and then composed his debut record under the Problem Patient moniker.

He describes it as a project of catharsis and release.

"Patient Problems is a record for those of us who've been at war with our brains. It's a record about not being able to get out of bed," Callahan says. "It's a record that sounds as wobbly, off-kilter and disorienting as the idea of putting 460V through the brain. And somehow, through all these layers of tar and voltage, it shines a light. Tiny, blue, slightly wavering — and gorgeous."

