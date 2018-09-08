3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Chastity: Heaven Hell Anywhere Else

Chastity's Heaven Hell Anywhere Else is one of the best tunes I've heard this year, bar none. I was absolutely blown away the first time I listened to it.

This track, and by extension this entire album, owes a ton to grunge — but features more modern production values and sensibilities.

Brandon Williams's songwriting easily stands with some of the best in Canadian rock right now.

Hush Pup: Body of Work/Ritual

Body of Work/Ritual is from Hush Pup's Flower Power, which drops later this month.

This is my favourite kind of pop track.

It's dreamy, layered, and features a killer vocal line.

Yessica Woahneil: Washing on Shore

Yessica Woahneil's Washing on Shore is such a sweet, lilting little tune.

The only instrumentation here is a ukulele, so the focus is purely on Woahneil's vocals.

That suits me just fine. She has the sort of voice you could listen to all day.

