3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

The Dirty Nil: I Don't Want That Phone Call

The Dirty Nil has smoothed out its ragged edges ever so slightly on the band's new album Master Volume, which is out on Sept. 14.

Though there's a little bit more of a pop sheen on the band's sound this time around, that same sort of unbridled energy is still there too, just like it always was.

Some online commenters may whinge that the Dundas trio is starting to sound more like a pop punk band, but their sound isn't that easy to pigeonhole.

"It's less of a sprint and more of a strut," says singer/guitarist Luke Bentham. That sums things up well. This is still a band that's very clearly in love with rock and roll.

The Allen Family Reunion: Lonely and Blue

The Allen Family Reunion is a multi-generational bluegrass band that includes John P. Allen, the Juno-award winning fiddler from Prairie Oyster.

The band's new album drops on Sept. 14.

It was mostly written on the family's farm in Lambeth Ont. — and it definitely has that feel about it. This tune will transport you right to the farm.

Basement Revolver: Bread and Wine

OK, hear me out here. Remember that Seinfeld episode where Kramer asks George, "Do you ever yearn?"

It's this bit, for those who don't recall:

To me, that's what this band is like — the sound of yearning.

Basement Revolver's new album, Heavy Eyes, is like the soundtrack to someone finding themselves. It's a great listen.

