3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Donovan Woods: Next Year

Donovan Woods says this new track is a reflection on the push and pull of putting things off while still acknowledging the brevity of time.

It's a beautiful, haunting tune, and a must-listen for folk fans.

It also kind of makes me feel like I've done nothing with my life.

The Dill: Stop Time

The Dill is the moniker of Hamilton musician Dylan Hudecki.

This track is from Hudecki's debut solo album called Greetings From, which spins out from his massive 52 songs project, wherein he released a staggering song a week for an entire year.

This tune features Arkells frontman Max Kerman on vocals, and it finds him ditching the bombast of Arkells for something closer to doo-wop.

It's a really cool project, which also features a phenomenal collaboration with Sarah Harmer. Check it out here.

Mawzy: The Day

The Day is the latest from Newfoundlander turned Ontarian Matt Cooke.

Cooke started out with his roots firmly planted in acoustic, folky tunes.

But over time, his sound has evolved to include more Motown elements. This track also has little blips of electronica, too.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.