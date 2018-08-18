3 new Ontario songs you need to hear this week

Every day, musicians write, record and release new music in Ontario — so each week, we're bringing you some of our favourites.

Music columnist Adam Carter is on CBC Radio One's In the Key of C on Saturdays, with your guide to what's new and exciting in Ontario music.

Here are this week's picks:

Sarah MacDougall: Empire

Sarah MacDougall's Empire is a massive, cinematic track.

It was written at an artist's retreat in an abandoned silver mine town in the Yukon shortly after the death of her grandfather.

The sheer scope of this tune is undeniable. Many people go their entire careers without writing a chorus like this.

Gareth Inkster: Hydro Poles

Gareth Inkster continues to be Hamilton's answer to Ben Folds on this track, which is from his debut EP, Last Year.

It's the little flourishes and lush instrumentation here that elevates this record to something greater than just simple pop tunes.

This is a guy who truly knows how to write and arrange a song.

Toui Manikhouth: Open Season

Toui Manikhouth's roots come from really aggressive post-hardcore — but you wouldn't know it from his solo stuff, and how delicate his voice is.

In many ways this reminds me of Sufjan Stevens. I'm a big fan.

Want your new track to be featured on In the Key of C? Email adam.carter@cbc.ca with a link for consideration.