2 students injured, teen arrested after stabbing at Welland high school

A teen is facing weapons and assault charges after a stabbing at a Welland high school police say sent two students to hospital.

The 17-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of recognizance following the attack at Notre Dame College School, according to the Niagara Regional Police.

As he's a minor, his identity is not being released.

Police say the incident involved four students at the school, one of which was stabbed.

A 17-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a 15-year-old was also treated for minor injuries.

In a video posted to Twitter by NRPS Const. Phil Gavin the school's principal Ken Griepsma said a student who was "bleeding rather profusely" was brought to his office around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Staff called 911 and provided first aid for the student until emergency crews arrived.

Griepsma said the school was under a hold and secure for about three hours.

Niagara Catholic District School Board education director John Crocco said some nearby schools were also placed under hold and secures out of an "abundance of caution."

"Our focus, first and foremost, is on the safety of our students and the medical attention that was required," he added.

Crocco also recognized the teachers, students and parents at Notre Dame College School for the way they reacted.

Investigators say they have determined the stabbing was not related to a threat made against another student at the school last week.

Gavin said the investigation is ongoing and cautioned people to get their information from official sources like police or the board, not rumours on social media.