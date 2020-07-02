2 men charged after police find $10K worth in stolen property from Stoney Creek stores

A Waterford man and Niagara Falls man are facing charges after police found $10,000 worth of stolen property linked to multiple break and enters in Stoney Creek.

Hamilton police say they received tips about the Stoney Creek stores in late June. The incidents took place at night. Catalytic converters on large vehicles, power tools and equipment including riding lawn mowers tended to be targeted during the break and enters, police say.

Halton police and Hamilton police began investigating together. After identifying two suspects, they predicted where the duo may strike next.

On Friday, police say the two men, both 36, were arrested as they attempted another entry.

The men were taken into custody and appeared in court later that day.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Investigators are trying to track down the victims of the thefts and anticipate more charges will be laid against the suspects.