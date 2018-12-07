Fatal stabbing near Lime Ridge mall is city's 9th homicide

Hamilton police say a man has died after a stabbing near Lime Ridge Mall late Friday afternoon.

The death is the city's 9th homicide of 2018.

In a tweet just after 7 p.m., police said the victim was pronounced dead at hospital and that more information would be released after next of kin had been notified.

Hamilton paramedics say that two people were transported from a scene at Upper Wentworth and Kingfisher Drive around 4:30 p.m.

The second victim was in stable condition, officials say.

A tweet from the Hamilton Fire Department listed a person from the scene as being "VSA," which stands for "vital signs absent."

Hamilton police said they were holding "multiple scenes" in the area, in a plaza across Upper Wentworth St. from Lime Ridge Mall.

The plaza includes a Toys 'R Us, McDonalds and a Staples.

A large portion of the parking lot in the area has been taped off with yellow crime scene tape.