Two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after falling from the Dundas peak Friday morning.

Police say a 20-year-old man and a woman, 17, were hiking near the escarpment in Dundas. The peak is twice as high as the American side of Niagara Falls.

One of the injured hikers called 911 after falling around 8 a.m. Friday, Paramedics say. Emergency crews arrived to find the pair in separate locations.

One had fallen further than the other, Deputy Fire Chief John Verbeek explained. He had no information on the exact height of the fall but says "one report indicated at least 40 feet."

"One patient was located by firefighters who walked up a trail while the second was located by firefighters rappelling down," he added.

Firefighters set up separate high-angle rope rescues and lifted the pair to the peak where ambulances were waiting.

Update to rope rescue .. Hamilton firefighters are in the process of rescuing two patients that have fallen and are located in two separate locations ... two separate rope rescue operations are currently underway simultaneously —@HamiltonFireDep

Paramedics say the pair was alert and conscious but had "injuries consistent with a fall," Supt. Dave Thompson with Hamilton Paramedics said.

Two paramedic transport crews and about 15 fire trucks worked with police on the operation to rescue the two people "safely and efficiently," he added.

Dundas peak, a small, rocky outcropping above Hamilton's Tews Falls, is a popular place for social-media selfies.

Firefighters hoist one of the victims to the top of the Dundas Peak. (Andrew Collins)