2 dead after car plunges into Lake Ontario

Hamilton·New

Two people are dead after a vehicle plunged into the lake at a marina in Burlington, Ont., on Tuesday, police say.

CBC News ·
Halton Regional Police were called Tuesday to the LaSalle Park Marina in Burlington to investigate after a car went into the water. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

Police and emergency crews were called to the scene Tuesday night after witnesses reported seeing a vehicle go through a concrete barrier and into the water at the marina, which is near Plains Road East and Waterdown Road.

An underwater search and rescue team from neighbouring Peel Regional Police was brought in to aid in the recovery efforts.

Halton Regional Police confirmed early Wednesday that the vehicle had been recovered, with two adults inside.

