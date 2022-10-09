Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
2 children killed in rural ATV collision in Hamilton, police report

Police say two children have been killed in a rural ATV collision in Hamilton.

Police say they are 'heartbroken over this tragic incident'

Hamilton police say two children were killed after an ATV crashed in the southeastern community of Binbrook shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Hamilton police responded to a call in the southeastern community of Binbrook shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two children were taken to hospital, where they died.

Hamilton Police superintendent Treena MacSween says in a tweet the service is "heartbroken over this tragic incident."

Police have not provided further details.

They are asking anyone with information to reach out.

