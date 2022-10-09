2 children killed in rural ATV collision in Hamilton, police report
Police say two children have been killed in a rural ATV collision in Hamilton.
Police say they are 'heartbroken over this tragic incident'
Police say two children have been killed in a rural ATV collision in Hamilton.
Hamilton police responded to a call in the southeastern community of Binbrook shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.
Police say two children were taken to hospital, where they died.
Hamilton Police superintendent Treena MacSween says in a tweet the service is "heartbroken over this tragic incident."
Police have not provided further details.
They are asking anyone with information to reach out.