2 children killed in rural ATV collision in Hamilton, police report

Police say two children have been killed in a rural ATV collision in Hamilton.

Hamilton police responded to a call in the southeastern community of Binbrook shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two children were taken to hospital, where they died.

Hamilton Police superintendent Treena MacSween says in a tweet the service is "heartbroken over this tragic incident."

Police have not provided further details.

They are asking anyone with information to reach out.

