17-year-old girl in life-threatening condition after shooting: police
The teen is currently in life-threatening condition following a shooting on St. Matthews Avenue, according to a tweet shared by the service.
Hamilton police say they are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot.
The major crime unit is expected to release more information later today.
Hamilton Police are investigating an incident that occurred on St. Matthews Ave in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HamOnt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HamOnt</a>. A 17-year-old female was shot and is in life threatening condition. It is early in the investigation and Major Crime will provide an update later today. Any witnesses can call 905-546-2288—@HamiltonPolice
