17-year-old girl in life-threatening condition after shooting: police
Hamilton

The teen is currently in life-threatening condition following a shooting on St. Matthews Avenue, according to a tweet shared by the service.
CBC News ·
Hamilton police say a 17-year-old is in life-threatening condition after a shooting on St. Matthews Avenue. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Hamilton police say they are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot.

The major crime unit is expected to release more information later today.

More to come.

