Skip to Main Content
1 person dead after crash on the Fort-Erie bound QEW: OPP

1 person dead after crash on the Fort-Erie bound QEW: OPP

Const. Kerry Schmidt said a witness called emergency services to report a single-vehicle rollover on the Fort-Erie bound QEW near Sodom Road.

Collision investigators are on scene, drivers told to expect delays

CBC News ·
Provincial police say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the QEW. (CBC)

One person is dead, provincial police say, after an apparent rollover crash on the QEW.

In a video posted to Twitter, Const. Kerry Schmidt said a witness called emergency services to report a single-vehicle rollover on the Fort-Erie bound QEW near Sodom Road.

One person has been pronounced dead at the scene, according to Schmidt.

"Obviously, it's a very tragic situation."

Police are working to notify next of kin.

Collision investigators are also at the scene, so one of the right lanes is blocked.

"It will be slow in that area," said Schmidt. "There may be delays."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|