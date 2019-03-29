1 person dead after crash on the Fort-Erie bound QEW: OPP

One person is dead, provincial police say, after an apparent rollover crash on the QEW.

In a video posted to Twitter, Const. Kerry Schmidt said a witness called emergency services to report a single-vehicle rollover on the Fort-Erie bound QEW near Sodom Road.

One person has been pronounced dead at the scene, according to Schmidt.

"Obviously, it's a very tragic situation."

Police are working to notify next of kin.

Collision investigators are also at the scene, so one of the right lanes is blocked.

"It will be slow in that area," said Schmidt. "There may be delays."