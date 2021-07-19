Your guide to CBC’s comprehensive coverage of all the excitement from Tokyo 2020

CBC, Canada's Olympic network, will provide comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 8, 2021.



Watch live broadcasts from every venue and every Canadian medal-winning moment, totalling more than 3775 hours of live content across the public broadcaster's multiple platforms. In addition, broadcast partners TSN and Sportsnet will once again provide live event coverage, giving audiences multiple options as to what to watch each day.

Tokyo 2020 will feature a record 33 sports and 339 medal events across 42 competition venues. Team Canada will be among the approximately 11,000 athletes representing 206 countries taking part in these Games.

Opening Ceremony

Tokyo 2020 officially begins on Friday, July 23 at 6:30 a.m. ET (3:30 a.m. PT) with the much-anticipated Opening Ceremony hosted by Olympic Games Primetime host Scott Russell and The National's Adrienne Arsenault.



Festivities kick off at 6:30 a.m. ET (3:30 a.m. PT) with the pre-Ceremony show, hosted by Olympic Games Morning's Andi Petrillo, building anticipation for what's to come. Starting at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT), Scott Russell will guide Canadians through the Opening Ceremony, including Team Canada's entrance during the parade of nations, led for the first time by two flag-bearers in a display by all Nations of this gender-balanced Games. He will be joined in-studio by special contributor and author, Mark Sakamoto who will bring his own unique insights to the show. Meanwhile, Adrienne Arsenault will be on-site in the stadium to provide another perspective. A primetime broadcast of the Opening Ceremony will also air on CBC at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).



Both the opening and closing ceremonies will be presented in an accessible manner with closed captioning, described video and ASL integrations

It will also be offered in eight Indigenous languages including Eastern Cree, Dehcho Dene, Dënësųłinë́ Yałtı, Gwichʼin, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun, Sahtu Dene and Tłı̨chǫ. For information on CBC/Radio-Canada's multilingual coverage click here.

Canadians won't miss a moment of the excitement from the Olympic Stadium, with live coverage on CBC, CBC News Network, TSN and Sportsnet. Live streams of the Opening Ceremony will also be available via the free CBC Gem streaming service, CBC's dedicated Tokyo 2020 website (cbc.ca/tokyo2020), and the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android devices.



PRE-OLYMPIC COVERAGE

CBC's Pre-Olympic coverage begins Wednesday, July 21 at 2 a.m. ET (July 20 at 11 p.m. PT) with Canada's Women's Softball team stepping up to the plate to take on Mexico. Then, at 6:30 a.m. ET (3:30 a.m. PT) the Women's National Soccer team goes head-to-head with the host country, Japan. The full event schedule for Tokyo 2020 can be found here.

Watch on TV, online, download CBC's Olympic app, stream on CBC Gem



Throughout the Olympic Games Toyko 2020, start your day with Olympic Games Morning at 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET (3 – 9 a.m. PT) and hear the latest medal count and coverage on Olympic Games Primetime at 7 p.m. – 12 midnight ET (4 p.m. – 9 p.m. PT). Stay connected and up to date via CBC's dedicated Tokyo 2020 website (cbc.ca/tokyo2020) and by downloading the CBC Olympics app for iOS and Android devices as well as CBC Gem, which will feature live-streaming of the broadcasts, including opening and closing ceremonies, as well as non-TV events, accounting for more than 2,500 hours of live coverage.

cbc.ca/tokyo2020: it offers full event schedules, results, athlete bios and features, daily updates and more. Plus, exclusive coverage will be provided by CBC Sports, including in-depth reports, highlights, digital series and on-demand replays of all the most exciting moments and events.



For a comprehensive list of commentators and analysts, click here.



The Daily Tokyo 2020 Schedule

OLYMPIC GAMES PRIMETIME hosted by Scott Russell

7 p.m. – 12 midnight ET (4 p.m. – 9 p.m. PT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem

Having covered 14 Olympic Games for CBC, five as host, veteran broadcaster Scott Russell brings his vast experience, passion and knowledge to the Olympic Games Primetime block. The nightly staple will focus on medal moments across key sports, including swimming, athletics, marathons, rowing, canoe/kayak, golf and team sport round robin play.

OLYMPIC GAMES OVERNIGHT hosted by Alexandre Despatie and Heather Hiscox

12 a.m. – 6 a.m. ET (9 p.m. – 3 a.m. PT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem

CBC News Network anchor Heather Hiscox makes her debut as Olympic Games co-host, after contributing to the past eight Games on CBC as a reporter and host for the CBC News team. She'll be keeping audiences up all night with her energetic personality and unique perspective, alongside Canada's most decorated male diver, two-time Olympic Games silver medallist and three-time World Champion Alexandre Despatie who returns for his fourth appearance as Olympic Games co-host on CBC. The late night show will focus on diving, tennis, gymnastics, trampoline, cycling, soccer and team sport round robin play.

OLYMPIC GAMES MORNING hosted by Andi Petrillo

6 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET (3 – 9 a.m. PT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem

Returning for her fourth Olympic Games on CBC as host, Andi Petrillo brings tremendous knowledge of both the athletes and the game to whatever sport she's covering. Known for her quick wit and knack for storytelling, Petrillo will provide audiences with "in case you missed it" overnight updates, medal talk and athlete interviews, focusing on team sports gold medals, including volleyball, basketball and baseball, athletics finals and swim heats.

TOKYO TODAY hosted by Perdita Felicien and Andrew Chang

12 p.m – 6 p.m. ET (9 a.m. – 3 p.m. PT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem

New to CBC's host desk is two-time Olympian and World Champion hurdler Perdita Felicien who teams up with The National's Andrew Chang for TOKYO TODAY. This daily program will provide audiences with the major storylines of the day, athlete profiles and previews of upcoming events. Felicien is no stranger to the Olympic Games stage having competed in Sydney and Athens, and covering the past three Games as part of the CBC Olympics broadcast team. Meanwhile, Chang returns to the studio desk for his third Olympic Games as co-host.

CBC RADIO

CBC Radio One listeners will stay up-to-date with the five-minute LIVE at :25 Olympic Report, every hour during regional morning, noon and afternoon drive shows, providing news on Canadian athletes and teams. CBC Radio's flagship news programs World Report, World This Hour and World at Six will also feature live reports and stories from CBC News reporters, gathering information on the ground in Japan.

CBC KIDS

For audiences of all ages, CBC Kids will continue with their award-winning coverage on cbckids.ca/olympics . Kids and families are encouraged to visit the site in the months leading up to Tokyo 2020 and throughout the 16-day competition to get caught up on all the top storylines, play fun games, watch informative videos and learn more about their favourite athletes, sports, and the people and country of Japan.



CBC NEWS

CBC News will also keep Canadians informed of breaking stories with a team of reporters on the ground in Tokyo, around the world and across the country on THE NATIONAL, CBC News Network, CBC Radio, cbcnews.ca and on local CBC TV newscasts.

PROGRAMMING NOTE

During the Olympics, local TV news will be scheduled weekdays at 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET followed by Coronation Street.