Why the government's grocery rebate may not do enough to help struggling Canadians

Grocery rebate cheques are landing in Canadian bank accounts today, but some residents say it isn't nearly enough to tackle the problem of food insecurity and the rise in cost of living.

Toronto resident Diane Lane says she received $200 in her bank account Wednesday, and while she's thankful for the help, it's only enough to keep her going, and not get ahead.

"I'm a senior, I live on old age pension, I pay market rent, I live alone, and the food is taking everything I have," Lane, 70, told CBC News outside a Toronto Walmart.

"It'll fill my freezer, I might be fine for maybe two months," she said. "And then I'll be right back to where I am right now."

The federal government has billed the one-time payment as targeted inflation relief for some 11 million low- and modest-income households. Single Canadians without children are no longer eligible for the rebate if they earn more than $49,166 a year, while families with four children continue to receive the payments until they earn more than $64,946.

But residents like Lane say that while the rebate can ease difficulties temporarily, it falls short of tackling the issues underpinning food insecurity and the rising cost of living. Even then, thousands of Canadians aren't covered under this new program, even if they're struggling to make due.

"Even working couples, the raises aren't coming fast enough to compensate with the cost of living, especially food," said Lane.

"And I don't know anybody who can survive without food."

One-time payment is a 'legitimate' trade-off: economist

Despite the overall slowdown, the price of food continued to rise at a fast pace in May. Grocery prices went up almost nine per cent on a year-over-year basis — barely lower than the 9.1 per cent rate clocked in April and still almost three times the overall inflation rate.

Peter Dungan, an economic analysis and policy associate professor at the University of Toronto, says that as a rule of thumb, government spending aimed at offsetting the effects of inflation will, to some extent, make the problem worse.

"Any expenditure will make the Bank of Canada's job harder in terms of cooling down the economy, which is what needs to be done to mitigate inflation," said Dungan.

But inflation, combined with high interest rates, has likely been hurting low to middle-income earners more than high earners, he said. Despite the hiccup the move to offer a one-time rebate can produce, it's a "legitimate" reaction and "trade-off" between equity and the fight against inflation aimed at levelling the playing field.

"It's being very much directed at lower-income families," Dungan said. "I don't really have a problem with it."

While it's possible the amount of the rebate is only a "drop in the bucket" when it comes to meeting each family's expenses, Dungan said that overall, the measure will likely cost upwards of $1 billion. Additionally, he said it allows the government to claim it's doing something about the problem.

But over the long-term, Dungan says the government may be able to offset the pressures of high grocery prices by encouraging more competition in the sector, or, in light of the rising cost of living, changing the tax scheme so less is taken from lower-income households.

"There's certain things that could be done to perhaps mitigate some of the price pressures we're under, but those should have been done whether we had two per cent inflation or six per cent," said Dungan.