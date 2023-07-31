George Lim finds pride and joy in Labrador City

George Lim shares his perspective in the CBC East Coast all in newsletter. (Emily Sarah Photography, submitted by George Lim) An engineer, adventurer and advocate for LGBTQ2S+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirit +) rights, George Lim was invited to share his perspective in CBC East Coast " all in " — a monthly CBC newsletter featuring stories and ideas that reflect all the ways we're different on the East Coast.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

I remember a vendor in Yangon, Myanmar, the city where I was born, trying to make a hamburger and failing miserably. My mom and I were so excited to try a hamburger, which we had heard about by word of mouth, only to discover the vendor's buns were dry, stale and cold. The meat wasn't seasoned.



Three years later, when I was eleven years old and we were in Thailand en route to Toronto, I had a McDonald's Big Mac for the first time. I didn't know what it was but I vividly remember this wonderful, flavourful and appetizing burger making my mouth water.



Those first bites, before my first trip to North America, marked the beginning of a journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

George Lim was born in Yangon, Myanmar, immigrated to Canada in the 90's, and now calls Labrador home. He loves to travel. (Patrick Moran, submitted by George Lim)

To pursue a bachelor of engineering degree in Ottawa, I paid for my tuition, books and expenses by joining the Governor General's Foot Guards for five years as an infantryman.



In the summer, I would guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In the winter, I would attend classes. During both seasons, I was in the closet and I didn't know whether I would be accepted if I came out as my true self. To pursue a bachelor of engineering degree in Ottawa, I paid for my tuition, books and expenses by joining the Governor General's Foot Guards for five years as an infantryman.In the summer, I would guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. In the winter, I would attend classes. During both seasons, I was in the closet and I didn't know whether I would be accepted if I came out as my true self.

I was independent and away from family for the first time so it was my chance for first impressions. But I had to learn to accept myself for all that I am and find out what it means to love myself again. In the words of RuPaul "If you don't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?" - George Lim





I buried myself in tasks and distractions, which just made me more miserable. I had a more difficult time in the military.



I thought back to my childhood in Myanmar, which felt like a distant dystopia. The country was, and still is, a dictatorship, but for a brief period, the people of Myanmar experienced some freedom before the 2021 coup d'état.



When I was living in Myanmar, the subjugation and control through fear-mongering seemed normal since I didn't know better.



I remember one cool spring day the ward official rounded up the community to welcome military officials passing through at 4 a.m.



My mother and I, along with 30 or so others, including the ward official, had to kneel on the ground, ready to worship the ground the military officials were going to drive past.



We waited for three hours past the expected time, fearing that if we missed them, we would be punished or worse.



As the tropical sun rose higher, the ward official allowed the women and children to go but they stayed.



The military officials never came.

Finding pride

Back in the military in Canada, I knew one woman who was a lesbian in the unit who was loved by everyone, but there was no man who publicly identified as gay.



In the final year of my studies, I had an opportunity to attend the Guards' Ball. I didn't tell my unit that I was bringing a man as my date.



I took my boyfriend, and we danced in front of people. We were accepted — and my fears were gone for the night.



As a new graduate I had a difficult time finding a job in my field in Ontario that paid a living wage. I was recruited through Rio Tinto/IOC (Iron Ore Company of Canada) as a graduate engineer at an iron ore mine in Labrador City.



It was a huge leap of faith to move to an unfamiliar place, without knowing anyone or what the future would bring. One of my friends from Ottawa knew Labrador City celebrates Pride Month and has a Pride parade and told me I should volunteer with them. I jumped on that opportunity, made friends and put my roots down.

Through Pride, I've learned to be more empathetic and have learned from the lived experiences of others. Advocating for LGBTQ2S+ rights with community partners has been an opportunity for great personal growth. If we can make even one person's life better with our actions, it will all be worth it. - George Lim

Finding joy

Being asked out for a coffee date by a charming man via email, getting married in a treehouse, and settling down to farm potatoes is what joy is.



A willingness to expand beyond my comfort zone, get down in the dirt and enjoy the wonders of the natural world has opened my eyes to new passions and a broader sense of happiness.



After living for more than 11 years in the abundance of snow that is Labrador, I finally learned how to ski.



I know that joy comes from within — accepting yourself and accepting others for all that they are. I'm so happy that I found my husband, and he accepts me for all of me and beyond.

George Lim (right) is happily married to his husband (left) who accepts him for all of him and beyond. They live in Wabush, N.L. (Patrick Moran, submitted by George Lim)

Get to know George

Who or what inspires you and why?

On the personal side, I used to paint visual art and play music but then I became more focused on career advancement and created less art. During the pandemic, I became reacquainted with drawing, painting and playing music. My visual art inspiration comes from nature, splash arts of computer games, mobile games and tabletop games.



In terms of my career, I was inspired by a black and white English movie that I saw in my childhood about a castaway architect on a deserted island who fostered a child. He was not friendly at first but eventually became a father figure to the child and provided food and shelter through ingenious ways. That movie inspired me to pursue science, and I became an engineer.



What do you enjoy most about living on the East Coast?

There are many things I enjoy about living on the East Coast. Through my husband, I became acquainted with the world of geology and history, and I introduced him to the world of gaming. The East Coast's food, culture and diversity in landscape has been amazing for me. I enjoy the abundance of seafood, especially lobsters and crabs.



What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Completing my bachelor's degree in engineering was a test of my commitment and resiliency. I owe it to my family and friends who supported me throughout my journey. This achievement enabled me to fund my many interests and ultimately led me to my husband.



What is your motto?

How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.



What is your favorite wintertime/summertime activity on the East Coast?

I like skiing in the winter time. The Smokey Mountain Ski Lodge is only five minutes from my work. They also have an indoor BBQ so that's a huge plus. In the summertime, I like to walk along the lakes. Labrador West is now developing a new interconnecting park and recreation system and I look forward to its completion.



What is your greatest extravagance?

In my teens, I spent my fortune buying and trading Yu-Gi-Oh! cards. Nowadays, I tend to focus on experiences and travel. I understand that we live a blessed life with good health, opportunities and community support. I am thankful for all of that every day.

George Lim's call for adventure, self-discovery, and acceptance has led him to the East Coast. (Emily Sarah Photography, submitted by George Lim)

Who are your favourite writers?

I don't read much for pleasure. In my free time, I read technical papers and self-improvement books. I prefer visual and audio entertainment like podcasts or TV shows.



What is your most marked characteristic?

My love language is an act of service and verbal affirmation. Time is the one thing we all have the same amount of and it is precious to me. I give my time to others and I value my time very much since I am a doer.



Can you share a recent event or experience that gives you hope for positive change?

I think it is normal for us to want to focus on the negative. I recently attended a session in Ottawa for effective manager and communicator training where they emphasized on consistently finding goodness in others. When presented with an opportunity to give good and bad feedback, choose the good.



What advice would you give your future self?

Be kind to your body and your mind. Be present.



Where can people connect with you?

Find me on Instagram at



George's picks



1.



"I only drink red wine, and up until last night I was under the impression that you too only drank red wine, but I guess I was wrong," Stevie says.

"I see where you're going with this," David replies. "I do drink red wine, but I also drink white wine and I've been known to sample the occasional rosé and a couple summers back I tried a merlot that used to be a chardonnay which got a bit complicated."

"Okay, so you're just really open to all wines," Stevie says.

"I like the wine and not the label, does that make sense?"

"Yes," Stevie says, "it does."



I don't read much for pleasure. In my free time, I read technical papers and self-improvement books. I prefer visual and audio entertainment like podcasts or TV shows.My love language is an act of service and verbal affirmation. Time is the one thing we all have the same amount of and it is precious to me. I give my time to others and I value my time very much since I am a doer.I think it is normal for us to want to focus on the negative. I recently attended a session in Ottawa for effective manager and communicator training where they emphasized on consistently finding goodness in others. When presented with an opportunity to give good and bad feedback, choose the good.Be kind to your body and your mind. Be present.Find me on Instagram at @LimboGeo 1. Schitt's Creek on CBC Gem . This show is wonderfully written with witty one-liners and iconic acting legends who warm your heart. I relate very much to this dialogue:"I only drink red wine, and up until last night I was under the impression that you too only drank red wine, but I guess I was wrong," Stevie says."I see where you're going with this," David replies. "I do drink red wine, but I also drink white wine and I've been known to sample the occasional rosé and a couple summers back I tried a merlot that used to be a chardonnay which got a bit complicated.""Okay, so you're just really open to all wines," Stevie says."I like the wine and not the label, does that make sense?""Yes," Stevie says, "it does."