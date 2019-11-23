Report into foster agency sex abuse allegations will guide system-wide changes, province vows

A Manitoba government probe into B & L Resources for Children, Youth and Families found breakdowns in communication, the use of non-standard methods in determining foster parent suitability and the need for increased oversight.

The review was triggered by a CBC News report of allegations of sex abuse in a home managed by B & L, a for-profit agency that recruits and supervises foster parents. The province also placed a moratorium on new placements in B & L homes which was lifted in March.

"Phase 1 of the review focused on immediate child safety and was completed within 10 days. We confirmed through this phase that there were no further disclosures of sexual abuse," said Families Minister Heather Stefanson on Friday.

But as CBC News reported in March, social workers heard complaints from four children from four different foster homes during Phase 1 of the review. As a result of those complaints, two children were moved out and one of the four homes did not keep its licence.

Stefanson said the B & L review allowed the government to identify improvements that need to be made system-wide.

"Our findings and recommendations cannot exist in a vacuum, or be limited to only one organization. These important improvements should apply to an entire system that must do better to meet the needs of children," said Stefanson.

Some of the changes that are already underway include:

A new communication protocol was put in place to guide the various workers who become involved when children are placed in care.

A more structured foster home assessment model was implemented by B & L.

The next steps include standardizing the way files are organized, ensuring foster parents develop cultural awareness and making foster care rate structures more equitable.

But more equitable rate structures does not necessarily mean more funding. Stefanson would not commit to putting additional money into the CFS system.

As a result of the review, B&L implemented a structured methodology to systematically evaluate people who want to become foster parents. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

"When it comes to the funding, we have moved to … a block funding model to authorities, which will offer more opportunities for preventative measures to to prevent children from being apprehended in the first place," said Stefanson.

The review also recommends developing provincial standards and procedures to ensure minimum standards are established and monitored effectively.

Many of the findings echo the recommendations made by Manitoba's auditor general, who released a scathing report into the management of foster care in the province on Friday.

Auditor general Norm Ricard issued 43 recommendations aimed at ensuring sufficient funding to the child welfare system and to make sure standards are met in foster homes.

The province did not say when it will complete the implementation of its solutions to address the findings of the B & L review.

B & L did not immediately respond to a request for comment.