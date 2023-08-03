Former CBC Vancouver employee charged with sexual assault

A former CBC employee has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Vincent Papequash, 30, has been charged with one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault, according to a statement from the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Vancouver police say the alleged offences occurred in East Vancouver on July 29. Papequash was arrested the same day. In a statement, Sgt. Steve Addison said he was released by the court and his next appearance is on Sept. 13.

Addison said he was unable to provide details about the alleged offences as the matter is before the court.

Chuck Thompson, a spokesperson for CBC, said Papequash was an associate producer in CBC's Vancouver newsroom, but is no longer an employee. Thompson said he could provide no further details.