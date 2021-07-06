Canadian killed in Florida collapse condo identified; 3 more Canadians still missing

The Canadian whose body was found at the site of a collapsed condo in southern Florida has been identified as a 66-year-old woman who died alongside her husband in the disaster.

Ingrid Ainsworth and her husband, Tzvi, 68, were found by search-and-rescue crews on Monday, sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to CBC News.

She and her husband spent many years in Australia before moving to Florida to be closer to their children, according to local media reports in Florida.

The Miami Herald reported the Ainsworths had seven children and in recent days had celebrated the arrival of a new grandchild. A funeral was held for the couple in New York City today.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed Tuesday that a Canadian was among the 32 dead in the condo collapse that occurred in Surfside, Fla., on June 24. The government agency said three other Canadians are among the 113 people who remain missing.

"Canada sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse in Surfside, Florida," said Grantly Franklin, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada.

Franklin noted that three different Canadian families have been affected by the tragedy. Canadian consular officials in Miami are providing direct support to the family of the deceased and to the families of those who are still missing, he said.

"We will also continue to liaise with local authorities in case they have any updates to provide on these Canadians and the situation more broadly," said Franklin.

Storm complicates rescue effort

A ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed condo building faced new threats from the weather as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing Florida.

Local officials said search crews can work through rain, but lightning from unrelated thunderstorms has forced them to pause at times — including a two-hour stoppage on Tuesday morning.

Officials said a garage area in the rubble has filled with water because of the steady rain.

WATCH | More bodies recovered from rubble of collapsed condo:

More bodies found in rubble of collapsed Florida condo The National 2:03 More bodies have been pulled from the rubble of the collapsed condo in Surfside, Fla., 28 people are now confirmed dead and 117 people are unaccounted for. The search is on hold as of Monday evening as tropical storm Elsa gets closer, bringing thunderstorms. 2:03

"Active search and rescue continued throughout the night, and these teams continue through extremely adverse and challenging conditions," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters. "Through the rain and through the wind, they have continued searching."

While up to 113 people remain unaccounted for, only 70 of those are confirmed to have been inside the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside when it collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, she said.

No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the collapse.

The remaining portion of the condo building was demolished Sunday amid fears that the structure could fall.

Officials said the demolition gave rescuers access to previously inaccessible places, including bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the collapse.

While officials are still calling their efforts a search-and-rescue operation, Cava said families of those still missing are preparing for news of "tragic loss."