Flight PS752: A Canadian Tragedy | Special Coverage
Dozens of Canadians were killed when a Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed near Iran's capital. Carole MacNeil hosts CBC News Network's special coverage, showing the vigils taking place across the country and sharing the stories of the victims.
