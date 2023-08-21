Content
After a difficult diagnosis, I now live in the intertidal space between fear and 'seize the day'

Trish Matson is being treated for a slow-growing metastatic cancer. She contemplates what it means to plan for the future when living with uncertainty over her health.

How do I plan for a future I might not have?

Trish Matson · for CBC First Person ·
A partial portrait of a woman with grey hair set against a background of a beach and tidal zone filled with sea stars and anemones.
Trish Matson is being treated for a slow-growing metastatic cancer. She contemplates what it means to plan for the future when she lives in what she calls the intertidal space of life. (Allison Cake/CBC)

This is a First Person column by Trish Matson, who lives in B.C.'s southern Gulf Islands. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, see the FAQ.

I was at the oceanside, the low tide exposing rugged, barnacle-encrusted sandstone and damp seaweed. I sat on a log and tried to calm my breath. 

"Just" (inhale) "be" (exhale). 

I quietly described to myself what I could see — the expanse of water, the rocks, driftwood, tree branches above, a distant sailboat — and what I could hear (birds, the buzz of a wasp or fly, a boat's motor, voices of people at the beach's end). Tricks advised by my therapist. But I could still feel the quick patter of my heart, close to my throat. 

"Just…be," I repeated.

We had recently moved to a small island in B.C. with a population of under 5,000 people, to live in a house surrounded by tall cedar and fir, just minutes from the ocean. This is early retirement for me, the embrace of a quieter life, immersed in the restorative natural world. Early retirement because I have metastatic cancer. It's slow growing, but in need of constant monitoring and treatment, which is no longer as easy as getting in the car and driving for 20 minutes. I now must navigate ferries — schedules, possible delays and time away from home. 

Last night, exhausted, in tears, I accused my husband of being in denial. He was planning and envisioning our future. But I was unfair. We're partners in this crime. Or partners in this hope. I suppose it's both — denial and faith and hope and fear are impossible to untangle.

I must also navigate living this tidal life — how to move forward with some joy despite a deep, grumbling grief that pushes me back. And fear, and uncertainty, as I embark on this game of medical whack-a-mole. Maybe I am — as I've always professed and as the small stone on my windowsill carved with "carpe diem" daily reminds me — seizing the day, the days, the weeks, months, the years?

It is a strange thing to grieve for one's own life. We are, of course, all going to die. That is a simple fact. One of my doctors is fond of pointing out that any of us could get hit by a bus tomorrow (I'll note, though, she always says "tomorrow" — revealing that human desire to place catastrophe firmly in the future). 

I can imagine what it is to have a terminal illness and have seen family and friends navigate those final steps with grace and bravery. I can imagine doing that too but I'm not there yet. At the same time, I'm also no longer in the land of not-knowing, which we occupy most of our lives. 

A smiling woman pictured in a selfie on a rocky beach.
Trish Matson moved to a small island in B.C. after she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. (Trish Matson)

We are still settling into our new house. I am aware of how much time this has all taken and will continue to take. At moments, I feel I'm going through the motions. I love our domestic space but feel an odd lethargy and resistance to the nest-making that has normally come so easily to me. 

Having what will ultimately, certainly become a terminal diagnosis is a strange in-between, a kind of intertidal space in the psyche.

I seem especially to be struggling to figure out where the pictures should hang, particularly the family photos. We've always had a family wall — framed moments capturing ourselves, our children, grandparents and siblings. Our old cat. Nieces and nephews. The network of love at the centre of my existence, our existence, existence. There's a perfect wall, here, down a hall by the main bathroom, as in our last place. But the boxes sit, and each day, I wonder if in keeping that wall bare, I am avoiding picturing the inevitable unframed moments ahead.

I know I will soon hang the photos and arrange things and settle more fully into this space. I will sometimes cry, and be angry, or, as my lovely therapist says, "wobbly." And before the summer's end, I will immerse myself again and again in the cold but endurable ocean, feel it hold me, buoy me. And breathe.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Trish Matson

Freelance contributor

Trish Matson has retired from a fulfilling 30-year teaching career at Douglas College in B.C. She is thankful for many things, but particularly, her family, her medical team and her two fluffy cats.

