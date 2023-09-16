This First Person column is written by Mike Archer, who lives in Bowmanville, Ont. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ.

As the pallbearers gently laid the coffin on the stark wooden platform at the start of the funeral service, I felt a deep, aching sadness at the loss of one of my oldest friends. More than that, though, I was hit with a very real sense that something fundamental had changed in my life.

He was a fine man and ours was a friendship that had weathered the test of time. As part of a group of carefree 20-year-olds, we lived life in the moment. Tomorrow was another day. We believed we were immortal.

But, of course, we weren't, and it was his funeral 50 years later that made me truly realize that I no longer had the security of infinite time ahead of me. At 77 years old, I was facing my own mortality. "Tomorrow" had become "today."

Obviously, continuing to drift along or deferring tasks was no longer a viable option. Oh, I tackled the obvious practical things that tend to be pushed onto the back burner. I even finished the circuit breaker list by the electrical panel that I'd been "working on" for the last 10 years.

But on a deeper level, my friend's death made me think about where I wanted to go from here, and I concluded it boiled down to a simple equation: if I no longer had the quantity of life, I had to concentrate on the quality. Apart from the normal aches and stiffness anyone my age has to expect, I still regard myself as healthy and active but, of course, I have to accept the relentless march of time.

I was determined to return to a kinder, gentler existence; to try to reconnect with the simpler parts of life that I'd pushed aside in dealing with the stress generated by today's high-paced and, to me, almost alien digital world. I would attempt to focus more on the personal over the practical; the calming over the confrontational; even the silly over the sensible.

I started small. My wife and I upgraded a routine errand by adding on a walk to the coffee shop and home via a rest on a bench in the park. I found myself relishing the simple gesture of holding her hand. And I'm no green thumb, but I managed to plant enough vegetables that we've been able to add a tantalizing variety of fresh treats to dinner.

Despite not having a green thumb, Mike Archer has taken up gardening. (Submitted by Mike Archer)

I returned to occasionally sitting on the deck with just my coffee, no phone, in the near peace of the early morning. In doing so, I rediscovered the positive boost it can give to a day simply catching the scent of a rose, listening to the rustle of the high branches, watching a robin pull furiously at a worm.

Sitting in the gazebo on a wet day, I noticed the gentle, rhythmic ping of rain drops on the metal roof produced such a hypnotic effect that I could just drift and let the weight of material things slip from my mind.

Uptight after a bad day, I went for a late walk in the park, just me and my racing thoughts under a darkening, cloud-driven sky. Inevitably, it started to rain and, in my mood, I regarded it as yet one more irritant but, for some strange reason, I felt I needed to stand quietly rather than run for shelter. Gradually, a cool calm washed over me with the misty drizzle. Then I simply continued my walk. I arrived home outwardly soaked and ridiculously bedraggled but, inwardly, my spirits had quietly lifted.

I have rediscovered the energy of a brilliant sunrise, the comfort of the soft pastels of sunset, the overwhelming rush of love from the hugs of my grandchildren, and so much more.

In his retirement, Archer is looking to see if he can improve his oil painting technique. (Submitted by Mike Archer)

Of course, I still have to live in the real, hard world with all of its problems. None of that is ever going to change, but now it's just that little bit easier to take because I've been able to craft a new, quite simple safety net that allows me to put things into their proper perspective.

I miss my friend dearly. But, realized in the sadness of a painful farewell, the ability to simplify my life has proven to be an enduring gift — his final gift — and for that, I thank him.

