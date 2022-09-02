With most COVID-19 protocols largely removed from schools this fall, students from kindergarten through Gr. 12 are filing into classrooms that are much more reminiscent of pre-pandemic times. Students, parents and teachers tell us about the first day of school, share what's on their minds and tell us what they're looking forward to this coming year.

Aysha Yaqoob, Regina

Regina teacher Aysha Yaqoob's main priorities as she starts this school year are a focus on student mental health and building strong connections with students. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

For Aysha Yaqoob, preparing for previous school years typically involved course outlines, rules and expectation documents, and assembling get-to-know-you handouts. This year, the high school English teacher started out by building and rekindling connections with her students and emphasizing student mental health — ensuring students know that they are a priority for her and for their Regina school.

"The last few years of school have been tough for so many students, and staff as well, and so I'm really just focusing on bringing joy back into our classroom," she said Thursday, shortly after the end-of-day bell rang on students' first day of classes.

While the day sped by for Yaqoob, she ended the school day happy to be alongside students and colleagues in person once again and to hear the intercom buzzing all day with announcements about extra-curriculars, like soccer and football practices.

WATCH | Pediatrician and parent Dr. Ayisha Kurji on health considerations as students head back to school: Back to school, but... Duration 6:32 Thisis the 3rd school year to begin under the shadow of the pandemic. What's changed, and what to watch for, in Saskatchewan? Pediatrician and parent Dr. Ayisha Kurji discusses that, and more, on CBC News Network.

Though Yaqoob remains a bit nervous about keeping her students healthy and safe this year, she feels comfortable with the slate of measures already familiar to educators, including masking when needed, distancing "as best I can" and keeping good hand hygiene, she noted.

"It's day one right now: I know there's a lot of energy, a lot of adrenaline running through everybody's bodies, but there's a little bit of, like, anxiety and being nervous as well [from some students]," Yaqoob acknowledged.

"It's just kind of helping balance students [to] feel safe in the space and shift back, kind of, into the routine of things pre-pandemic."

Diana Dacosta, Montreal

Alycia Dacosta had a successful first day of Gr. 1 in Montreal, graduating to the school yard with 'the big kids' and making new friends, said her mom Diana Dacosta. (Submitted by Diana Dacosta)

Diana Dacosta and her daughter Alycia felt a bit anxious about the youngster starting Gr. 1 on Aug. 26.

For one thing, it meant the six-year-old was joining "the big kids" in the main yard at recess versus playing in the cordoned-off kindergarten zone. That the shy youngster's best friends were assigned to other first-grade classrooms was also a concern.

Later that evening, the Montreal parent felt some relief when young Alycia recounted a successful first day.

"She told me she had new friends [and] that she still plays with her old friends in the schoolyard, so I was a bit less worried," said Dacosta. "She's all happy because she's a big girl."

The mom of two, whose younger daughter starts kindergarten next September, is hoping this new school year "will be under control more than it was last year." She wants sudden classroom closures and shifts to learning at home to be a thing of the past. At this point, she's feeling good, due to clear communication with the school.

"When I send [school staff an] e-mail, I know I'll have an answer in the next hour and so I'm pretty confident it's going to be a good year," Dacosta said.

Subashini Thangadurai, Calgary

Calgary student Subashini Thangadurai admitted to feeling first-day jitters. 'Even though I'm in Gr. 11, I still feel them,' she said. (Youna Ahn)

"Getting back to normal" was a common theme that wove through the start-of-school experience for Subashini Thangadurai.

The Gr. 11 student's first two days, on Thursday and Friday, were filled with the smiling faces of friends, classmates who were now more comfortable gathering at a school assembly, and enthusiasm from teachers eager for a year of in-person learning. The return of more clubs, extra-curricular activities and events is what Thangadurai is personally most excited about — and she's heard the same things from peers as well.

"I'm just really excited to get Earth Club going.… I think there's just going to be so much more student involvement this year. I feel like people just really want to to be a part of something," noted the 16-year-old, who thinks the pandemic helped build a greater feeling of community in her Calgary school.

Despite feeling some first-day jitters, Thangadurai said she's "comfortable in the new environment" of fewer restrictions, though she noted that students are indeed navigating an odd cultural shift after the masking, changing guidelines and unpredictability of the past few years.

"COVID's always just a bit of a worry, like it's always going to still be there. I think a lot of my peers feel that, too," she said.

Abishek Prasath, Regina

Regina Gr. 9 student Abishek Prasath is looking forward to everything about starting high school in person, including socializing and joining extra-curricular activities. (Jessie Anton/CBC)

Starting Gr. 9 in person had Abishek Prasath brimming with enthusiasm and optimism on Thursday, given the periods of online schooling the 14-year-old has experienced since his family moved to Canada from Qatar back in 2020, early on in the pandemic.

Despite having a touch of nerves on his first day of high school, "I want to be around people and people want to be around me, because I kind of joke around," explained the self-described social butterfly.

"[Remote learning] doesn't work for me. So coming here, back to school, everything is so amazing."

The sunny teen's game plan this year includes making new friends, getting good grades and "to embrace the high school journey," including checking out the robotics club and trying out for the badminton and volleyball teams.

"I'm trying to embrace it fully and enjoy the journey."

Jasmin Codiaman, Edmonton

On her son Ezayah's first day of kindergarten, Edmonton parent Jasmin Codiaman was thinking about how quickly he's grown. (CBC News)

Ezayah Codiaman was bubbly and excited while waiting to file into his Edmonton school, and to start kindergarten, for the first time on Wednesday.

The five-year-old's mother, Jasmin Codiaman, said her own excitement about the milestone moment was tinged with thoughts of how quickly time has passed.

"It's like he was just a baby — and now he's going to school. So that's what I'm thinking, right now," she said as they queued alongside other students and parents in the schoolyard.

Andrea Bove, Montreal

Montreal teacher Andrea Bove was as upbeat as her students on the first day of school: 'We're excited to be back, 100 per cent." (CBC News)

Standing in a noisy Montreal schoolyard last Tuesday morning, Andrea Bove was in high spirits just like the students around her.

"I'm excited for things to go back to normal — to be able to see the kids' faces, for the kids to be able to see my face — and just to have all the regular scheduled activities and trips and everything. We're excited to be back, 100 per cent," said the Gr. 6 French teacher.

"We still are taking precautions, obviously. I think COVID really marked us all," she added, before hurrying to join the students filing into the building for their first day.

"We're doing the best that we can ... [students] want to have fun and we're gonna do our best to make school safe and fun for them."