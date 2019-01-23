Toronto's Field Trip music festival to skip 2019 edition

The organizers of Toronto's Field Trip Music & Arts Festival say the event is going on a temporary hiatus with the goal of returning in 2020, but the reason for the hiatus is still something of a mystery.

The festival announced the decision to skip its 2019 edition in a social media post Wednesday.

"While the festival has grown more meaningful with each passing edition, we have made the difficult decision to take some much-needed time off in 2019," the post reads.

However, the organizers don't give a detailed reason for the hiatus, saying only the festival needs "a little bit of time to let the grass grow back."

They do say they intend to return in 2020, "with renewed vision and continued commitment to an unparalleled gathering of music, art, comedy, food and drink, and family."

Since its launch in 2013, we have proudly grown Field Trip Music & Arts Festival into a multi-disciplinary, cross-generational event unlike any other. Thanks to the timeless performances of each artist, our partners, supporters, and most of all, our fans… <a href="https://t.co/nO5yemtypw">https://t.co/nO5yemtypw</a> <a href="https://t.co/gYHJrsBC2W">pic.twitter.com/gYHJrsBC2W</a> —@FieldTrip

The summer festival launched in 2013 and was last held at Fort York and Garrison Common.

Its lineup has largely skewed toward indie rock acts, including past headliners Metric, Broken Social Scene and Interpol.