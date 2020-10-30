Canada's COVID-19 Alert app updated to include more precise exposure information

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the COVID Alert app can now provide more precise information to people who are exposed to the virus.

There have been approximately 4.9 million downloads of the federal COVID-19 tracing app so far. Alberta and B.C. are the final two provinces that have yet to activate the app.

Trudeau says users who test positive for COVID-19 can enter the time their symptoms started, or the date they were tested.

This information is important to figure out when they were most infectious to others, and those who are exposed can better estimate the time period they were at risk.

The new features are optional.