Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will deliver her first federal budget on Monday — Canada's first in two years.

The budget will map out Canada's path toward economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and account for record levels of emergency spending intended to offset the impact of the crisis.

Freeland will lay out more than $2 billion for a national child-care program while keeping the federal deficit for the past year under $400 billion, CBC News reported Sunday.

The budget will also acknowledge that pandemic financial supports must continue to flow as parts of the country enter a third wave of the public health emergency.

The finance minister is also expected to unveil details of Ottawa's three-year stimulus plan, valued between $70 billion and $100 billion, which will launch when life begins to return to normal.

Here's how you can keep up with the day's events.

Television

CBC News special coverage starts Monday afternoon on CBC News Network and livestreamed on cbcnews.ca , CBC Gem , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter .

From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, tune into the Power & Politics pre-budget show hosted by Vassy Kapelos.

Stay on for CBC's budget special, hosted by chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Follow the rest of CBC's budget coverage with Power & Politics from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Online

There will be full coverage and analysis of the budget on cbcnews.ca .

Watch coverage on cbcnews.ca , the CBC News app and CBC Gem beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

There will be a live stream on the main cbcnews.ca page, and continued analysis and reaction throughout the day.

Radio and podcasts

CBC Radio will provide full budget coverage from Susan Bonner, the host of The World at Six, and Chris Hall, CBC's national affairs editor and host of The House. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. ET.

Tune in for wide-ranging analysis from economist Armine Yalnizyan and Goldy Hyder, president of the Business Council of Canada.

Federal opposition parties will offer their reaction, along with politicians across the country, including Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Hear from interest groups such as Child Care Now, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, the International Institute for Sustainable Development and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

On Tuesday morning, listen to CBC's daily news podcast Front Burner for a deep dive into the most relevant parts of this year's budget with host Jayme Poisson, who will also be joined by Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos. The episode will be available at 6 a.m. ET wherever you get your podcasts.