Ontario man receives suspended sentence for accidental death of son on family farm

An Ontario farmer found guilty of criminal negligence in the accidental death of his four-year-old son on their farm nearly a year ago has been given a suspended sentence with three years probation.

Justice Julia Morneau of the Ontario Court of Justice sentenced Emanuel Bauman at the Owen Sound Courthouse on Thursday afternoon in what is believed to be a precedent-setting case.

Bauman, of the Ontario municipality of Grey Highlands, was charged last year with criminal negligence causing death when his son Steven died after falling out of a skid steer bucket. In May, Morneau found him guilty of the charge.

The Crown had recommended a sentence of two years less a day, three years probation and a driving prohibition of 10 years, the Owen Sound Sun Times reported. But Bauman's lawyer had argued for a suspended sentence with two or three years of probation, along with conditions such as speaking to others in the community about farm safety.

In her written decision in May, Morneau noted she, the Crown attorney and Bauman's lawyer couldn't find any similar cases in criminal law involving a child dying in a farm accident.

Boy died of head injuries

On Aug. 30, 2018, Bauman, then 32, was building a laneway on his property in Grey Highlands, a rural farming area about 110 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

Bauman was using a skid steer, an engine-powered machine, to pull a trailer full of wood chips. The chips would land in the laneway as it moved, and Steven and his brother Luke, 7, were standing in the skid steer's front-end bucket.

At some point, as Bauman's attention was diverted while looking back, Steven fell out of the bucket.

Bauman found the child on the ground, his head trapped under the bucket. He immediately called emergency services.

Steven died from head injuries and his father was charged. Although he pleaded not guilty, he conceded to everything in the Crown disclosure.

Accepted moral responsibility

Morneau stated in her May decision that Bauman has always accepted full moral responsibility, but the question was whether he was criminally responsible for his son's death.

It's believed to be the only case in Canada where a child's accidental death on a farm led to a criminal charge.

His lawyer, Douglas Grace, argued Bauman shouldn't face criminal liability and it was a tragic accident. But Crown attorney Peter Leger said Bauman was criminally liable just by having allowed Steven to be in such a dangerous situation.

An expert reported to the court that it would never be safe for children to ride in the bucket of a skid steer.

Bauman himself told police he knew his sons shouldn't have been in the bucket.

Morneau, in her decision in May, acknowledged farmers have, for generations, not necessarily made safety a priority.

But Morneau had said this case is different and Bauman must have known his attention, at times, would be diverted from the children.

"It was completely foreseeable that if Steven fell from the bucket as the machine moved forward, that he would suffer serious bodily harm or death," Morneau wrote.

However, community members have spoken out, saying they felt the law had gone too far in charging and convicting Bauman, and he had suffered enough with the death of his son.