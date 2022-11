Fans brave wind chill ahead of Grey Cup final between Blue Bombers, Argonauts

A sellout crowd of more than 33,000 will be on hand to watch Winnipeg, which finished the regular season with a league-best 15-3 record, try for a third straight championship. Toronto is looking to win its first Grey Cup since 2017.

Winnipeg looks for 3rd straight title while Toronto seeks to end 5-year drought